Clisty Belle Royster Jarrells, 82, of Vanceburg, passed away Tuesday evening, April 18, 2017, at Vanceburg Rehabilitation Center.
She was born September 20, 1934, in Greenup, a daughter of the late Sebastin and Mary Royster.
Clisty attended Slate Hollow Church and was a lifelong homemaker. She enjoyed going to church, watching Calvin Ray Evans on TV, yard selling, talking on the phone, listening to her police scanner and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Clisty is survived by six sons and five daughters-in-law, Sonny and Betsy Jarrells and Tony and Margia, all of Garrison, Tex and Glenda Hall of Worthington, Butch and Sandy Jarrells of Tollesboro, and Mike and Tena Jarrells and Scott Jarrells, all of Vanceburg; four daughters and one son-in-law, Carol and Steve Jordan of Lucasville, Ohio, Debbie Sprayberry, Kim Masters, and Sue Zapf, all of Vanceburg; 23 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; two great-great-granchildren; and her best friend, Geneve Swords. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Nelson Eugene Jarrells; three children, Roy Jarrells, John McClure and Gary Jarrells; three brothers, James Royster, Leonard Rister and Richard Royster; and three sisters, Nancy Hall, Faith Rhoden and Ottie Wiley.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2017, at Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Ronnie Hall officiating. Burial will follow in Evans Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2017, and after 9:00 a.m. Saturday at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 West Second Street in Vanceburg.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be sent at www.globefc.com.