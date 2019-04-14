Clifford Dean Gilbert, 77, of Vanceburg, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at his home.
He was born December 14, 1941, in Lewis County, a son of the late Ernest L. and Minnie Fannin Gilbert.
Clifford enjoyed antique cars and constructing buildings. He loved collecting die-cast cars and spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Rowena Polley Gilbert; two sons, Kevin D. Gilbert (Cathy) of Georgetown, and Keith D. Gilbert (Sheryl) of South Shore; and two grandchildren, Kirk D. Gilbert (Sophia) and Skylar Jayden Gilbert. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Herb Gilbert.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Jim Girdwood officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019, and after 9:00 a.m. Monday at Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Gilbert, Jeffrey McEldowney, Keith Gilbert, Scott McEldowney, Kirk Gilbert and Jamie Vendera. Jerry Littleton and Skylar Jayden Gilbert will serve as honorary pallbearers.