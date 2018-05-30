Clevie Nolen, 94, of Vanceburg, passed away following a long illness Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at his home with his family by his side.
Clevie was born at Laurel July 28, 1923, to the late Oliver Green and Velva Gulley Nolen. He was a lifelong farmer having raised tobacco. He also worked for Norfolk & Southern Railroad and US Steel Mill in Bucyrus, Ohio.
Clevie was a member of Nolen Pentecostal Church of God at Laurel. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren, whom he adored. He enjoyed working in his garden. Clevie was a veteran of the United States Army in which he so proudly served.
Survivors include seven daughters, Debbie (Randy) Stevens, Ruth Bevins, and Connie (Larry) Stacy, all of Vanceburg, Judy Dawson of Woodville, Ohio, Shirley Brown, Catha Miller and Nancy Nolen, all of Bucyrus, Ohio; two sons, Frank (Irene) Nolen of Vanceburg and Ermel Nolen of Bucyrus, Ohio; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by five sons, Michael Hannah, Arnold Nolen, Bobby Nolen, Paul Nolen, and Benny Nolen; one brother, Virgil Nolen; two sisters, Marie Joseph and Olive Dyer; and a son-in-law, Tim Bevins.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 2, 2018, at Nolen Pentecostal Church of God with Bro. Hansel Butler officiating.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am until time of services Saturday at the church.
Military graveside rites will be accorded by the Monte Lewis Stamm VFW Post 5438 of Vanceburg.
Pallbearers will be Larry Stacy, Randy Stevens, Jimmy Hobbs, Jimmy Smith, Jason Hannah, and Michael Bevins.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for all arrangements.
Condolences may be sent at www.gaydosfh.com.