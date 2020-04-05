Clarence S. “Clem” Burchett, 77, of Vanceburg, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Clem, as he was best known to his friends, was born at Portsmouth, Ohio, April 24, 1942, a son of the late Samuel Burchett and Nellie Horsley Greenhill.
He was a veteran of the United States Navy, proudly serving his country for 21 years. After his time in the service, Clem did security work with several different companies before retiring.
Clem loved doing genealogy, going to horseraces, and picking’ his guitar. He was a great storyteller. His favorite past-time was spending time with his family and friends in person and on Facebook.
Left to cherish his memories are Beverly Baldwin Burchett, his wife of nine years whom he married August 11, 2011, in Portsmouth, Ohio; two daughters, Ginger Burchett of Federal Way, Washington, and Becky Burchett of Monroe, Georgia; two sons, Terry (Michele) Burchett of Gulf Breeze, Florida, and Scott Burchett of Palm Coast, Florida; four stepsons, John (Tammy) Ziggas, Tony (Tammy) Ziggas, Jeff (Denise) Ziggas, and Bob (Keli) Ziggas, all of Cincinnati, Ohio; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a host of extended family and friends who will mourn his passing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, James and Bertha Horsley; and his paternal grandparents, Rush and Maude Burchett.
At Clem’s request, there will be no visitation or service at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for all arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.