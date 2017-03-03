Cleanup efforts continue following storm

Area residents continue to clean up following a line of storms that passed through the area early Wednesday.
The American Red Cross has closed the temporary shelter at the Vanceburg Fire Station on Clarksburg Road but is continuing to assist local residents.
Judge Executive Todd Ruckel said Lowe’s has donated several cleanup kits to the county for those whose homes were damaged by the storms on Wednesday.
Those kits are available at the Lewis County Emergency Management Office on Court Street in Vanceburg (across from the Post Office).
Ruckel says road workers are continuing to make emergency repairs to roadways in the county as quickly as possible. He asks for patience from those whose roads were affected by the storms. Damage has been reported countywide.
He said electric service has been restored to nearly every residence and asks those still without electricity to contact their service providers and let them know.
Damage survey teams are continuing to assess damage throughout the county today from wind and flash flooding.
He said the most concentrated wind damage stretched from the Fleming County line to Buck Lick Branch and Mt. Zion Ridge.
Damage from the wind has been reported in many other areas of Lewis County from the wind as well as flooding as a result of nearly four inches of rainfall in a short period for parts of the county.
Ruckel declared a state of emergency on Tuesday as he received reports of the extensive and widespread damage.
“We are thankful no serious injuries were reported as a result of this storm and I am proud of the response from friends and neighbors in helping our residents who were affected,” Ruckel said.
“Our first responders did a tremendous job in keeping up with the calls for assistance on Tuesday and all of our county agencies and workers have exceeded expectations in doing their jobs and contributing where needed,” he added.
“I would like to thank the Red Cross workers and volunteers for quickly responding and establishing a local shelter and relief center for our residents and I would especially like to thank our citizens for helping one another during this time,” Ruckel said.
Those still needing assistance from the Red Cross may call Emerson Varney at 606-432-4383.
Lewis County Emergency Management may be contacted at 606-796-3464.
Anyone requiring emergency assistance should dial 911.
