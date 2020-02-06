Clarksburg Christian Church to host Night to Shine

Clarksburg Christian Church will serve as one of more than 500 churches around the world that will host Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, simultaneously on Friday, February 7.
This will be the third year the local facility will host the event, said Pastor Lyle Parker.
Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs ages 14 and older. This worldwide movement is set to take place in all 50 states and 15 countries around the world.
The event will be from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Clarksburg Christian Church is located on Clarksburg Road (KY 3037) near the intersection of the AA Highway west of Vanceburg.
Every guest of Night to Shine enters the complimentary event on a red carpet complete with a warm welcome from a friendly crowd and paparazzi.
Guests receive the royal treatment, including hair and makeup stations, shoe shining areas, limousine rides, corsages and boutonnieres, a catered dinner, karaoke, prom favors for each honored guest, a Respite Room for parents and caretakers, and, of course, a dance floor… all leading up to the moment when each guest is crowned king or queen of the prom.
As sponsor of Night to Shine, the Tim Tebow Foundation will provide each host church with the official 2020 Night to Shine Planning Manual, the official Night to Shine Prom Kit, complete with decorations and gifts for the guests, and personalized guidance and support from a Tim Tebow Foundation staff member.
The foundation also has committed over $3.5 million in financial support to hundreds of churches needing assistance in hosting the event.
When Night to Shine launched in 2015, 44 host churches and 15,000 volunteers worked together to honor more than 7,000 kings and queens of the prom. This past February, 537 host churches and 200,000 volunteers came together to celebrate 100,000 honored guests with special needs.
For additional information on the Night to Shine hosted by Clarksburg Christian Church, visit http://www.clarksburgchristian.com/nighttoshine.
For more information on the worldwide movement of Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, visit: http://www.timtebowfoundation.org/index.php/night-to-shine/.
For more information on the Tim Tebow Foundation, please visit www.timtebowfoundation.org.
To volunteer locally or register a guest, contact Lyle Parker at 606-796-9432 or by email at lyle@clarksburgchristian.com.