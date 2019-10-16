Clarence “Ronnie” Clere

Clarence R. “Ronnie” Clere, 77, of Fremont, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Countryside Manor with his family by his side.
He was born September 19, 1942, in Jackson County, Ohio, a son of Clarence Robert and Mary Margaret (Wilburn) Clere.
Ronnie attended Oak Harbor High School and went on to work for US Gypsum in Genoa, Ohio. On January 8, 1960, he married Julia Francis Hurst, she preceded him in death. On June 8, 2001, he married Joyce Hilt Turner.
He was an avid fisherman for perch and walleye and enjoyed hunting with his coon dogs.
Survivors include his wife Joyce; children, Clarence Clere Jr., James Clere, Diana Walker and Roger Clere; step-children, Charles Turner Jr., Thomas Turner, Kimberley Auxter, and Brenda Foos; 19 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; 16 step-grandchildren; 23 step-great-grandchildren; a sister, Janet Herman; brothers, Larry and John Clere; and a brother-in-law- Richard Van Ness.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Julia; daughter, Mary Bloomfield; sister, Vernie Van Ness; infant brothers, Jimmy and Bobby; and a step-son, Robert Turner.
The family would like to thank the staff at Countryside Manor and Promedica Hospice for their care.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 17, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Hanneman-Chudzinski-Keller Funeral Home, 416 S. Arch Street, Fremont, Ohio.
Services will begin at Noon at the funeral home on Friday, October 18, 2019.
Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Countryside Resident Needs Fund.
Hanneman Family Funeral Homes is honored to serve Ronnie’s family and encourage those to serve share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.