Clarence Clifton Bennett, 84, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019, in the emergency room at Meadowview Regional Medical Center.
He was the widower of Jean Vance Bennett. They were married for 60 years.
Clarence was born at Concord January 4, 1935, to the late Palmer and Laura Bayless Bennett. He was a retired brakeman and conductor for CSX Railroad and predecessors Chesapeake and Ohio RR and Chessie System RR. He served his country honorably in the US Army where he was stationed in Germany.
Survivors include daughters, Sherry (Terry) Dryden of Manchester and Mindy Bennett of Maysville; granddaughters, Heather Meng of Maysville, Lisa (Lenny) Miller of Maryland, Carrie (Eric) Brannen of Maysville and Meranda Bennett of Maysville; six great-grandchildren, Alissa, Taylor, Hannah, Paxton, Ava and Logan; a sister, Wanda (Jerry) Reece of Indiana, and longtime special friends Kenny and Phyllis Johnson.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Cindy Carol Bennett; a grandson Presley Aaron Bennett; and a sister, Velma Covert.
Services for Clarence Bennett will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday September 27, 2019, at Brell and Son Funeral Home in Maysville with Pastor Tony Watson officiating. Burial will follow in Maysville and Mason County Cemetery with military honors accorded by Kenton Station VFW Post 2734.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of services Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Terry Dryden, Kenny Johnson, Eric Brannen, TC Rice, Garry Mackey, and Steve Taylor.