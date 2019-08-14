Clara Stone

Clara Bloomfield Stone, 82, of Vanceburg, passed away Tuesday afternoon, August 13, 2019, at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care Center.
She was born on October 11, 1936, in Lewis County, a daughter of the late James and Lillian Bloomfield.
Clara was a Christian and worked until her retirement for US Shoe in Vanceburg. She enjoyed quilting, coloring, cooking, and sitting on the back porch with her family and friends.
Clara is survived by a son and two daughters-in-law, Ricky and Linda Stone of Camp Dix, and Rita Stone of Laurel; one sister, Christine Riley of Vanceburg; four grandchildren, Jason Stone, Brittany Stone, Ricky Lee Stone and Travis Stone; and eight great-grandchildren, Chance, Raven, Connor, Ariel, Anthony, Aries, Revelie, and Natalie. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Arnold Stone; one son, Michael Stone; four brothers, Paul Bloomfield, Garland Bloomfield, Junior Bloomfield and Russell Bloomfield; and three sisters, Goldie Cooper, Oma Dehner and Nora Morgan.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel at Camp Dix with Bro. Daniel Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Morgan Cemetery at Head of Grassy.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, and after 9:00 a.m. Sunday at Globe Family Funeral Chapel, 7975 Lower Kinney Road at Camp Dix.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.