Clara Lillian Moore Beiland, 93, of Tollesboro, passed away Monday morning, March 20, 2017, at Vanceburg Rehabilitation Center.
She was born April 28, 1923, in Lewis County, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Eunice Buckner Moore.
Clara was a member of Petersville Church of Christ and was a life-long homemaker. She enjoyed going to church, quilting, working with her flowers, doing outside work and spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Clara is survived by her husband of 76 years, Cecil Beiland; one son and daughter-in-law, Ronald and Donetta Beiland of Lake Milton, Ohio; one granddaughter, Rita Yochman; two great-grandsons, Michael Yochman II and Nicolas Krueger; and one great-great-grandson, Xavier Yochman. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, James Moore; three sisters, Grace Bloomfield, Minnie Conley, and Daisy Norriss; and two grandchildren, Marsha Krueger and Martin Lee Beiland.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 24, 2017, at Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Arnold Howell officiating. Burial will follow in Burtonville Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2017, and after 9:00 a.m. Friday at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 West Second Street in Vanceburg.
Pallbearers will be Nicolas Krueger, Dean Butler, Jacob Butler, Lovell Cropper, Sam Pollitt, and Bob Cooper.
