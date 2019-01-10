City takes a step toward annexation

Vanceburg City Council met in regular session this week with members hearing a first reading of proposed ordinances that would annex more than 80 acres into the city, including the Lewis County High School Campus and other properties on Lions Lane.
Council Member Angie Patton introduced the ordinances at the meeting. A second reading is planned for the next regular meeting of council on February 4.
The proposed ordinance was first brought to light during the December meeting of council but was tabled at that time to allow the incoming mayor and two new council members an opportunity to look into the proposal before acting on it.
