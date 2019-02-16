City of Black Oak Project launched

In a move to stave off potential annexation by the City of Vanceburg, some Black Oak residents are developing plans to avoid being annexed.
Vanceburg officials have not publicly indicated any plans to annex areas east of the existing city limits.
Organizers have scheduled an informational meeting for 6:00 p.m. Monday, February 18, in the community room at the Black Oak Fire Station.
Dubbed the City of Black Oak Project, the organizers have begun to look at options to avoid any possibility of their community being annexed into the city in the wake of recent annexations by Vanceburg to the west.