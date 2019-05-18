Cindy Saunders, 52, of Foxport, beloved wife of 34 years of Ross Saunders, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, at her home with her family by her side.
She was born in Lewis County May 9, 1967, a daughter of the late Franklin and Eva Joyce Applegate Flack.
Cindy was a homemaker and will be remembered for her constant smile and love for life. She loved listening to Christmas music and watching Christmas movies all year round, and she enjoyed traveling to Gatlinburg on vacation.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three daughters, Sherry Jones of Flemingsburg, Eva Saunders of Flemingsburg, and Tammy (Clarence) Little of Wallingford; two grandsons, Travis Jones and Peydon Mitchell; two brothers, Darrell (Pam) Flack of Vanceburg and Ike Thoroughman of Maysville; three sisters, Sharon Flack of Evansville, Idiana, Twana (Gary) Saunders of Flemingsburg, and Brenda (Danny) Hesler of Orangeburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Teresa Gardner.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in the chapel of Carpenter-Fritz and Vice Funeral Home in Flemingsburg with Pastor Mike Vise and Bro. Tom Mitchell officiating.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of services Tuesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Happy Hollow Cemetery in Lewis County.
Pallbearers will be Eva Saunders, Tammy Little, Derrek Walker, Clarence Little, Chris Fuller, Cody Brown, Ashley Rigdon, and Alan Kielman.
