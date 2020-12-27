Cindy Kennard

Cynthia Kay Kennard, 49, of Vanceburg, passed away unexpectedly Friday, December 25, 2020, at her home.
Cindy was born November 15, 1971, in Lexington, a daughter of Howard and Mary Jo Gregg Wilson of Vanceburg.
Cindy attended Morehead State University and worked as a nursing assistant for Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Health Care Center and Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville. She enjoyed cooking and doing her crafts at home as well as traveling with her husband. Her favorite place to travel to was Virginia Beach, Virginia. She also liked to write poetry. She loved her cat, Little John.
Survivors include her husband of 21 years, Charles Allen Kennard, whom she married at Vanceburg in September 1999; her parents, Dr. Howard and Mary Jo Gregg Wilson of Vanceburg; a sister, Angelina (John) Begley of Prestonsburg; a stepson, Adam Kennard of Morehead; and her brother-in-law, Rob (Lisa) Kennard of Vanceburg. Several nieces and nephews also survive who will mourn her passing.
A private memorial service will be Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Wes Cooper officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.