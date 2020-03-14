Church safety training postponed

A free safety training to help prepare local churches for possible active threats has been postponed.
The training had been scheduled for Friday evening, March 20, at Clarksburg Christian Church.
Judge Executive Todd Ruckel said he wanted to get the word out so those who had planned to attend would have ample notice.
“I’m disappointed that we won’t be having the training as scheduled but it will be rescheduled as soon as we can do so,” Ruckel said in announcing the change.
The event has been postponed in light of the recent COVID-19 health threat and efforts to slow the spread of the virus by social distancing and limiting the congregating of people.
“Health officials have been recommending that gatherings be limited or rescheduled, if possible,” Ruckel said. “We felt it was the right thing to do to follow those recommendations.”
He said presenters will be rescheduled for a later date that will be determined when the health threat subsides.
Presenters for the event will include James Stephens, Sheriff Johnny Bivens and members of the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department as well as Emergency Management Director George Sparks.
Stephens retired from the Kentucky State Police in 2015 while serving as the Post Commander for the Ashland Post. He has over 20 years of experience with KSP.
During his law enforcement career, Stephens was a firearms instructor, hostage negotiator, and an active shooter instructor.
“We will provide ample notice for our rescheduled date so those wanting to attend will be able to make arrangements to do so,” Ruckel said.