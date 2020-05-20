Christopher Donald Mineer, 28, of Aberdeen, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at his home.
He was born June 17, 1991, in Mason County, a son of Stanley Mineer of Maysville and Annette Tully Applegate (Jerry) of Aberdeen, Ohio.
Christopher was of the Christian faith and enjoyed hunting, fishing, loafing, mud racing, picking on JJ, and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, Christopher is survived by one brother, John Mineer (Ciara Sims) of Aberdeen, Ohio; one stepbrother, Bryant Applegate (Chelsea) of West Union, Ohio; two stepsisters, Jaclyn Applegate of Georgetown, Ohio, and Karis Applegate of Maysville; one nephew, Johnathan “Bub” Mineer Jr. of Aberdeen, Ohio; his paternal grandparents, David and Linda Lanthorn of Maysville; and his maternal grandparents, Marvin “Hoss” Tully Sr. and Margaret Highfield Tully of Tollesboro. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Donald “Huck” Mineer.
A private visitation and service will be Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Bro. George Burns and Bro. Lloyd Hutchinson officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Garden of Memories in Mason County.
Pallbearers will be John Mineer, Jerry Applegate, Robert Cole Cooper, Goose Marino, Aaron Brooks, Davey Towner, Tony Tully, and Jimmy Teegarden.