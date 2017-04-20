Christopher Dale “Chris” Helphenstine, 40, of Vanceburg, passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
Born on March 8, 1977, in Fleming County, a son of Danny and Kathy Berry Helphenstine.
In addition to his parents, Chris is survived by his wife, Julie Wills Helphenstine; his son, Bryson Dean Helphenstine; his daughter, Tierra Sue Tully; his brother, Brian (Rebecca) Helphenstine; and his nephew, Ethan Helphenstine. He is also survived by his in-laws, Vicki and Harold Fraley, and Tony and Donna Wills; his sisters-in-law, Bridget (Greg) Roland, and Tonya Wills; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home in Flemingsburg with Bro. Layne Wagner officiating. Burial will follow in Truesdell Family Cemetery.
Pallbearers will include Brian Helphenstine, Paul Planck, Matt Jones, Nathan Syck, Rusty Hord, BJ Littleton, Jeff Williamson, and Nathan Lewis. Honorary pallbearers will include Kenny Hunt, Jamie Berry, Kevin Berry, Ricky Berry, and Andy Rigdon.
Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Boone-Nickell Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.
