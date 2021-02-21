Christine Vance

Christine E. Vance, 77, of Vanceburg, passed away Thursday February 18, 2021, at her home.
She was born April 4, 1943, in Vanceburg, a daughter of the late Fletcher and Ladys Lawhun Grigson.
Christine enjoyed sewing, singing Christian songs, and was a member of Slate Hollow Church. She loved her family and enjoyed having people visit her.
She is survived by two daughters, Eliza Warfield of Vanceburg, and Rita Ebbels of England; two granddaughters, Jani (Ryan) Nolen of Vanceburg, and Anais Warfield of Missouri; two brothers, Harold (Ruby) Grigson, and Philip (Gloria) Grigson; one sister, Agness Clark; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Vance; two daughters, Debbie Toller and Alice Vance; three brothers, Norman Grigson, Ancil Grigson, and Alford Grigson; and two sisters, Betty Corns-Cooley and Judy Sparks.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg, with Bro. Tony Corns officiating. A private burial will follow.
Friends may call one hour prior to services on Wednesday.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.