Christine Rose Elliott, 93, formerly of Christiansburg, Virginia, passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022, at her home in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Her family was by her side.
She was born in Lewis County on July 20, 1928, a daughter of Emory and Myrtle Rose.
Survivors include her three daughters, Joan Weaver of Christiansburg, Virginia, Judy Totten of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Pamela Reuzenaar of Greenville, North Carolina; four grandchildren; Joseph Weaver Jr. of Christiansburg, Virginia, Catherine Mueller of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Christine Melnek of Shiloh, Illinois, and Kendra Wesley of Greenville, North Carolina; and two great-grandchildren, Captain Shelby Mueller, US Army, and Danielle Melnek.
In addition to her parents, Christine was predeceased by two sisters, Winnifred White and Helen Monroe; a brother, Lt. Colonel Harold Rose, US Army (Retired); and her husband, Roy Elliott.
A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date.