Christine Ash, 97, of Vanceburg, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022, at her home following an extended illness.
Christine was born at Camp Dix on May 28, 1924, a daughter of the late Thomas and Martha Conley Stafford.
She had worked for US Shoe Corporation in Vanceburg for 30 years. She was a homemaker and member of Vanceburg Christian Church.
Left to cherish Christine’s memories are a son, Roger D. (Pat) Cooper of Nashville, Tennessee; three grandchildren, Katherine Christine (Ed) Hicks of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, Beverly (Steve) Clary of Mayslick, and Austin (Nicki) Cooper of Louisville; and four great-grandchildren, Brooke Hicks, Bradley Hicks, Grayson Cooper, and Colton Cooper. Several nieces and nephews also survive who will mourn her passing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rival Ash in 1999; a son, David A. Cooper in 2009; four sisters, Margaret Cooper, Doris Vandergriff, Imogene Wiley, and Mary Catherine Vice; and two brothers, Clyde Stafford and Aaron Stafford.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Pastor Tom Cox Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Visitation will be Tuesday, April 26, 2022, from Noon until the hour of services at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
Pallbearers will be Steve Clary, Austin Cooper, George Plummer, Ed Hicks, Glen Gilbert, and Anthony Silvey.
