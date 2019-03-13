Christina F. Thurman, 76, of Maysville, formerly of Lewis County, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, at the University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center in Lexington after an extended illness.
Christina was born in Vanceburg November 9, 1942, to the late Elmo and Olive B. Flinders Conley.
She was a homemaker and loved singing gospel music and playing the piano. She attended Faith Assembly Church in Maysville. Christina adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She liked spending time outside just sitting and watching her garden.
Survivors include a daughter, Deanna Hoskins of Flemingsburg; one son, Bubby Thurman of Maysville;
two sisters, Helen Bond of Vanceburg, and Joan Toller of Tollesboro; four grandchildren, Shane, Mona, Shirin, and Kevin; and two great-grandchildren, Chloe and Rayna. Several nieces and nephews also survive who will mourn her passing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Juanita Young; and two brothers, Maurice Conley and Robert Conley.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at Black Oak Cemetery with Bro. Gordy Jones officiating. Burial will be in Black Oak Cemetery.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is in caring for arrangements.
Condolences may be sent at www.gaydosfh.com.