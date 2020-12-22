Christel Hobbs

Christel Gay Stone Hobbs, 44, of Vanceburg, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020, at her home.
She was born February 19, 1976, in Portsmouth, Ohio, a daughter of Paul Toller of Vanceburg and the late Deborah Stone Toller.
Christel attended Spy Run House of Prayer and was a lifelong homemaker. She enjoyed crafting, sewing, traveling, and spending time with her family, especially with her daughters.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband of 23 years, James Franklin Hobbs Jr.; two daughters, Victoria Hobbs and Emilee Hobbs, both of Vanceburg; and many other family members who will sadly miss her.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 24, 2020, at Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Travis Hobbs officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 24, 2020, at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 West Second Street in Vanceburg.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.