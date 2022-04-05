Chester Lee Butler Sr. of Bucyrus, Ohio, passed away at his home Saturday, April 2, 2022, with family by his side following a brief illness. Chester was born November 5, 1927, in Portsmouth, Ohio, to the late William David and Daisy (Bloomfield) Butler. Chester had first married Maggie Ritchmond who preceded him in death. After her passing he went on to marry Anna Elmus (Armstrong) Butler who passed in 1995.
Chester is survived by a son, Chester (Vanessa) Butler Jr.; two daughters, Betty (Tom) Orewiler and Barbara (Duane Dible) Pritchard; four sisters, Janet Reed, Ada Griffit, Nancy (Charles) Rickett, and Celia Armstrong; one brother, Walter (Julie Blankenship) Butler; sisters-in-law, Bessie Butler and Carrie (Armstrong) Hobbs; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Chester was preceded in death by a son, Harold (Kathy) Scott; granddaughter, Jessica Scott; two grandsons, Chase Neubacher and Douglas Hill; brothers, Glenwood Butler, Elwood Butler, Mosby Butler, and James Butler; and sisters, infant Katheryn Butler, Pauline Liles, and Louise Wilburn.
Chester was a quiet man, once he got to talking though he gave so much knowledge of the past with many good stories. He was very humble, honest, and hardworking. Chester had his faith in “God”. He served his country in the Navy during World War II. He moved to Bucyrus in the 1950’s for a good job at Monroe (Crawford) Steel. He worked 22 years until they closed. He then went on to work at Ohio Crane Locomotive for another 20 years and retired at 72 years old. He always enjoyed yard work, making sure the outside was kept up well, and loved visits from family. He will be deeply missed.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, at Munz-Pinstill Funeral Home, 215 N. Walnut St. in Bucyrus, with Pastor Ted Thomas officiating.
Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, at at Munz-Pinstill Funeral Home.
Chester will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery next to his wife, Anna elmus Butler.
Memorials may be made to Southern Care Hospice.
Moments of remembrance may be left online at www.munzpirnstill.com.