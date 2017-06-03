Cheslee H. Willis, 80, of Vanceburg, passed away after an extended illness at his home Saturday, June 3, 2017, with his family by his side.
Cheslee was born at Garrison September 27, 1936, to the late Hobert and Hazel Logan Willis.
He was an auto mechanic for Goodwin Chevrolet in Vanceburg for 24 years. He later served as foreman for the Vanceburg Sanitation Department 22 years, the position from which he retired.
Survivors include a daughter, Kathy (Kenny) McCann of Vanceburg; four grandchildren, Rickey (Jennifer) Underwood Jr., Katie (Dewey) Gibson, Kirsten (Jarrett) Noble, and Kolby McCann; two great-grandsons, Archer Gibson and Leland Gibson; and one great-granddaughter, Christina Cicarelli.
In addition to his parents, Cheslee was predeceased by a daughter, Cevia Bloomfield in 2013.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at Gaydos Funeral Home with Bro. Lynn White officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday, June 5, 2017, and from 8:00 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
