Chasity Nichole Altman Underwood, 27, of Portsmouth, Ohio, died Saturday at St. Claire Regional Medical Center in Morehead as the result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Lewis County.
Her son, two-year-old Kyler Patrick Underwood, also died in the accident.
She was a daughter of Shannon Lynn McCleese Altman of Lucasville, Ohio, and Danael Ray Altman of Arizona.
In addition to her parents, survivors include her husband, Patrick Underwood, and a daughter, Mya L. Underwood.
Arrangements for Chasity and Kyler Underwood are incomplete at Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home in Portsmouth, Ohio.