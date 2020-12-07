Charlotte Thacker

Charlotte Dixon Thacker, 79, died Friday, December 4, 2020, at Blue Ash Hospice in Cincinnati, Ohio.
She was born at Ribolt on April 25, 1941, a daughter of the late Alvin and Verona Fite Dixon.
She is survived by her children, Thomas (Sharon) Thacker of Amelia, Ohio, Nancy (Jeff) Crabtree, and Paula Thacker, both of Cincinnati, Ohio; her siblings, Bob (Connie) Dixon, Earl (Pansy) Dixon and Harry Dixon; her grandchildren, Kristina (Jesse) Cody, Kendra (John) Keuffer, Aaron Jones, and Kaleeta (Kurt) Wilson; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Thacker; a son Timothy Thacker; and her siblings, Don Dixon, Orpha George, Willa May, and Mary Hiltibrand.
Services will be held privately at Moore and Parker Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to Happy Hollow Church.