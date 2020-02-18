Charles Thomas Irwin, 82, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville.
He was born in Lewis County on August 24, 1937, a son of the late Walter and Mary Pearl Hughes Irwin. Charles was a veteran of the US Air Force, former owner of the Old Kentucky Tavern, Irwin’s Auto Sales, and the Village Wash House. He was a member of the IBEW and American Legion. Charles enjoyed making knives as gifts for the special people in his life.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years Lois Jean (Hensley) Irwin; a son, David and his wife Mary Irwin; two sisters, Jean Irwin (Charles) Henderson of Miamisburg, Ohio, and Shirley Ann Gilkison of Washington; his nieces and nephews, Kevin Henderson, Kim Gilkison Rousey, Kandi Gilkison, Peggy Irwin, Delores Irwin; special cousins, Matthew Hughes, Shane Wallingford, Tommy Hughes, Linda Wallingford, Johnny Wallingford, and Gary Himes; and close friends and neighbors, Jerry and Judy Johnson, Dwayne and Jessie Rice; a special adopted granddaughter, Taylor B. Rice; and his fur baby, Tucker.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a brother, George Irwin; a brother-in-law, Jerry Gilkison; a nephew, Kelly Henderson; and two nieces Krista Henderson and Joy Irwin.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Brell and Son Funeral Home in Maysville with Shane Wallingford and Pastor John Byard officiating. Burial will be in East Fork Cemetery with full military honors.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.