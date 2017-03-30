Charles Roy Phares, 80, of Vanceburg, passed away Thursday morning, March 30, 2017, at his home.
He was born August 4, 1936, in Charleston, West Virginia, a son of the late Roy and Edith Gregory Phares.
Charles was retired from the maintenance department at Saint Joseph Hospital in Lorain, Ohio, and he enjoyed fishing, watching sports, and spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
Charles is survived by three sons, William Phares, Charles Michael Phares, and Jeffery Allan Phares (Amanda), all of Vanceburg; five daughters, Peggy Phares, Kathy Finch (Michael), Dawn Wilburn (Randy), and Susan Phares, all of Vanceburg, and Jennifer Huffman of Plumville; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one brother, Robert Phares of Oberlin, Ohio; and one sister, Mary Lou Schramm of Wellington, Ohio. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Leslee Bursley Phares.
A private service will be held. Burial will be in Butternut Cemetery in Eaton, Ohio.
Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for all arrangements.
