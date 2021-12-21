Charles Ray Doyle, 69, of Burtonville, went to his Heavenly home on Sunday, December 19, 2021.
Born in Fleming County on April 10, 1952, he was a son of the late Hubert Doyle and the late Ruth Browning Doyle.
Charles worked as a setup operator at Browning Manufacturing in Maysville for 36 years. At the age of 17, he started work for Irvin DeLong. He also worked as a carpenter for his father-in-law, Adron Stout. He owned and operated his own ditch witching company. In addition to being a loving husband and father, he and his wife, Linda, were foster parents to countless boys and girls.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Linda Lou Stout Doyle; his four children, Zoe Doyle, Daniel (Sabrina) Doyle, Josie Doyle, and Gwen (Drew) Tully; his three grandchildren, Nathaniel R. Doyle, Ely B. Doyle, and Annabella M. Tully; and his siblings, Ina Stout, Ella Mae (Sam) Pollitt, William (Daisy) Doyle, Eula Washburn, Linda (Lovell) Cropper, Brenda Humphries, Doug (Corinna) Doyle, Rick Doyle, and Joe (Kim) Doyle. He his also survived by many nieces and nephews including a special niece, Mary Shoemaker, and a special nephew, Kenneth Stout.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his son, Nathan R. Doyle; five of his siblings, James Carl Doyle, Bobby Allen Doyle, Mary Jo Doyle, David Earl Doyle, and Larry Dean Doyle; a special nephew, Bradley Stout; and a very close friend, Irvin DeLong.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Galilee Christian Church with Bro. Ralph Mineer and Bro. Phil Cropper officiating.
Charles will be laid to rest in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will include Rick Hord, Kenneth Stout, Drew Tully, Harry Tully, Nathaniel Doyle, Timothy C. Shoemaker, Mark Shoemaker, and Bob Moore. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ely Doyle and Brantley Shoemaker.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the church, located at 2225 Burtonville Road at Tollesboro.
Boone-Nickell Funeral Home in Flemingsburg is caring for Charles and his family.
Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com.