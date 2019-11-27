Charles Neslon Rigdon

Charles Nelson Rigdon, 63, of South Shore, passed away, Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Community Hospice Center in Ashland.
Charles was born January 7, 1956, a son of the late Nelson and Audrey Cropper Rigdon. He was a member of Liberty Grove Church.
Survivors include his wife, Sandy Rigdon; one son, Adam Rigdon of South Portsmouth; two daughters, Mindy (Brian) Martin of Chillicothe, Ohio, and Ashley Montieth of South Shore; one brother, Dean Rigdon of Maysville; three sisters, Irene Shoemaker of Rectorville, Della (Roger) Liles of Olive Hill, and Carmon Kinney of Vanceburg; and eight grandchildren, Haylee, Paris, AJ, Jackson, Kylie, Whitney, Kinleigh, and Alannah.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a grandson, Jace Rigdon.
Services will be at Noon Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore. Burial will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery at Ribolt.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019, and one hour prior to services Saturday.