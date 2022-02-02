Charles E. Martin, 94, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022, at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio.
He was born at Portsmouth, Ohio, on January 19, 1928, a son of the late Charles W. Martin and Grace Toland Martin. Charles served in the US Army during the Korean War.
Survivors include his wife, Marilyn Webster Martin; his children, Charles Martin Jr. of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, Lacey Wireman of South Shore, and John Wireman of Greenup; a sister, Charlotte Martin Dunham of Wheelersburg, Ohio; several grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Elmer Bud Martin, and two sisters, Lillian Smith and Doris Gearhart.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 4, 2022, at Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore with Bro. John Byard officiating. Burial will follow in the Old Wheelersburg Cemetery.
Friends may call at Roberson Funeral Home on Thursday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and one hour before the service on Friday.
Online condolences may be left for the family at robersonfuneral.com.