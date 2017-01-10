Charles David Skaggs, 70, of Lorain, Ohio, passed on to eternal life, Friday, January 6, 2017, in Cleveland, Ohio.
He was born on May 14, 1946, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Ora David Skaggs and the late Ruby Juanita Lucas Skaggs.
David was the owner/operator of Skaggs Heating & Cooling Co. in Lorain until he retired in 2000. He was a veteran of the US Army and was a lover of animals, an avid hunter and fisherman, and a self-taught computer enthusiast.
He will be greatly missed by his loving family and friends. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Nancy Elinda (Welch) Skaggs; his father, Ora David Skaggs; children, Ora David (Heather) Skaggs II, Dawn (Bob) Mollohan, Kevin Wisegiver, Jason Skaggs, Devona Skaggs-Roberts, and Devalon (Chris) Kyle.
David and Nancy have 21 grandchildren. Charles’ siblings include Ora Lane (Robert) Hays, Jack (June) Skaggs, Georgetta Redrup, Judith Dusseau, Ronald Skaggs and Donald (Dawn) Skaggs.
Charles was preceded in death was his mother, Ruby Lucas Skaggs; his step-mother, Phyllis Skaggs; two brothers, Edward Skaggs and Tommy Skaggs; and a sister, Linda Lou Skaggs.
A life celebration was held Tuesday, January 10, 2017, at the American Legion Hall in Genoa, Ohio.
Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, in Genoa, Ohio, was in charge of arrangements there.
Burial will be in Mawk Cemetery on Tar Fork in Lewis County at Noon Friday, January 13, 2017. At his request, David will be laid to rest with four other generations of the Skaggs family.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is in charge of local arrangements.
Condolences may be sent at www.gaydosfh.com.