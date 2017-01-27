Charles Lewis Davenport, 55 of Tollesboro, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2017, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville.
Charles was born January 21, 1962, in Maysville to Edna Groves Davenport of Orangeburg and the late Lewis Davenport. He was retired from the City of Maysville where he had worked for 29 years and enjoyed riding his motorcycles.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his wife of 29 years, Terri Stanton Davenport; four sons, Christian Claypoole of Iowa, Brian Arthur of Indiana, Dustin Davenport of Mason County, and Matthew (Natasha) Davenport of Tollesboro; five grandchildren, Tommie Claypoole, Coltin Claypoole, Aubree Claypoole, Cora Davenport and Payton Arthur; a brother, David Davenport of Maysville; three sisters, Patty (Charles) Pribble, Karen (Ray) Haywood and Norma (Brent) Rose; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister Connie Kirkman.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 30, 2017, at Brell and Son Funeral Home in Maysville with Rev. Lon Leland officiating. Burial will follow in the Maysville-Mason County Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Mike Davenport, Jay Davenport, Danny Davenport, Rick Truesdell, Rocky Crank and Shawn Gilkison.