Charles Curt Lambert, 57, of Hamersville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at his home.
He was born October 25, 1963, in Dayton, Ohio, a son of Elza Lambert and the late Patricia Burton Roach Lambert.
In addition to his father, survivors include two sons, Johnny (Ryan) Cole of Hazard and Mac Lambert of Bethel, Ohio; three daughters, Mary (Jeff) Mosley of Vanceburg, Melissa Lambert of Morehead, and Katie Lambert of Bethel, Ohio; one sister, Christine (Steve) Williams of Fort Worth, Texas; and nine grandchildren.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by two sons, Mickey Shawn Cole and Donnie Lee Cole.
Arrangements are incomplete at Globe Family Funeral Chapel at Garrison.
Condolences may be sent at www.globefamilyfc.com.