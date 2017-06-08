Charles W. “Buddy” Smith, 71, of Vanceburg, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at his home with his family by his side, after an extended illness.
Buddy was born at Vanceburg April 17, 1946, to the late George W. and Nina Ann Kilgore Smith.
Buddy worked for CSX Railroad for 27 years. He loved to play golf, and to hunt and fish with his family and friends. Buddy was of the Christian faith.
He loved being involved with his grandchildren’s activities. Buddy proudly served his country in the US Army as a medic in Korea. He was a member of the Monte Lewis Stamm VFW Post 5438 of Vanceburg.
Survivors include his his wife of 48 years, Janice Fugate Smith, whom he married in Vanceburg February 16, 1969; one daughter, Angela D. (Woodrow) Robinson of Maysville; one son, Troy D. (Felicia) Smith of Vanceburg; six grandchildren, Ashton, Hunter, Levi, Kelsey, Kaleb, and Kiley; and two sisters, Carolyn Carroll of Vanceburg and Edie (Dave) Kochanek of Farmington Hills, Michigan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Freda Smith.
Pallbearers will be Charlie Stacy, Bill Rose, Allen Dillow, Jeremy Wilburn, Steve Bivens, and Joe Billman.
Military graveside rites will be accorded by the Monte Lewis Stamm VFW Post 5438 of Vanceburg.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2017, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg, with Rev. Wilma Erwin officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Visitation will be at Gaydos Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2017, and from 8:00 a.m. until the time of services Friday.
Condolences may be sent at www.gaydosfh.com.