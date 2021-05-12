Charles “Bootsie” Gilliam, age 65, of Olive Hill, Kentucky, passed away Sunday morning, May 9, 2021, at his residence.
He was born June 2, 1955, in Lewis County, Kentucky, a son of the late William “Bill” McKinley and Irene Rose Gilliam.
He was of the Independent Baptist Faith, and did enjoy sharing the gospel, he retired from Lockheed Martin Company. In his spare time loved hunting, fishing, gardening and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Serena Anne Gilliam, two brothers, Herman Gilliam, Fred Gilliam, and one infant brother, one infant sister, and two infant grandchildren.
Bootsie is survived by his wife of 44 years, Shari Newsome Gilliam; one son, Charley Gilliam (Julie) of Deltona, Florida; one daughter, Shiann Gilliam of Morehead, Kentucky; nine grandchildren; one great grandchild; three brothers, Ernie Gilliam (Rachel) and Donnie Gilliam (Diane) of Olive Hill, Kentucky; Mike Gilliam (Kim) of Vanceburg, Kentucky; three sisters, Wilma Cline (Dan) of Davenport, Florida; Betty Cushard and Linda Cushard both of Vanceburg, Kentucky. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly mourn his passing.
Funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Gospel Light Baptist Church, 1115 Trinity Lane Ashland, Kentucky 41102, with Pastor Jason Porter officiating. Interment will follow in the Newsom Cemetery in Carter County, Kentucky.
Friends may visit from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Globe Funeral Chapel, 17277 West Highway US 60 Olive Hill, Kentucky 41164.
Mr. Gilliam will lie in state from 1 p.m to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, at the Gospel Light Baptist Church, 1115 Trinity Lane Ashland, Kentucky 41102.
Family will serve as pallbearers.