Charlene Cook

Charlene Fetters Heater Cook, 83, of Vanceburg, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care.
She was born in Lewis County on January 26, 1939, a daughter of the late Charles and Georgeann Shively Fetters.
Charlene was of Christian faith and lived to watch her flowers grow. She collected Fenton glass and enjoyed cooking for her family. She enjoyed cuddling with her fur baby, Poochie.
Charlene is survived by her husband John “Bud” Cook; one son Kenny (Donna) Heater of Aberdeen, Ohio; one daughter Dorothy (Henry) Zornes of Olive Hill; 10 grandchildren; Melissa Lynn Leach, Tracy Heater, Monica Dawn Zornes, Chad Allen Heater, Amber Nichole Bryant, Bobbi Jo Cooper, Jason Lee Heater, Joshua Wayne Heater, Kayla McDowell, and David Martin; and seven great-grandchildren, Morgan Elizabeth Leach, Ayden Cooper, Kemp McCane, Caleb Lee Heater, Reece McCane, Jason Heater, and Banks Bryant. Charlene also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the father of her children, Kenneth Heater; two sons, Harold Heater and George Heater; one grandson, Jason Heater; one brother, Delphin Fetters; and three sisters, Virginia Tomlin, Wanda Hughes, and Delores Johnson.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 West Second Street in Vanceburg, with Minister Joe Watson officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Friends may visit after 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Dickerson Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Kenny Heater, Josh Heater, George Cooper, Ayden Cooper, Brandon Bryant, Kemp McCann, and David Martin.
Henry Zornes will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
