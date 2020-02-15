Chad Lee Cooper, 42, of Vanceburg, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington after an extended illness.
Chad was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, on October 27, 1977, a son of Roger and Dolores Ortiz Cooper.
Chad was a self-employed mechanic who could work on any kind of engine, and was an assistant for the veterinary clinic in Greenup. Chad was a graduate of Lewis County High School and was fond of his collection of knives and guns. He enjoyed fishing and deer hunting. Chad loved to spend time with his family.
Left to cherish Chad’s memories are his wife of 19 years, Andrea Pennington Cooper, whom he married in Vanceburg September 9, 2001; his parents, Roger and Dolores Ortiz Cooper of Vanceburg; three beautiful daughters, Sonia Cooper, Sarah Cooper, and Shanda Cooper; and two sisters, Meranda (Wesley) Dunn and Jenifer (Timothy) Shoemaker, both of Tollesboro.
A memorial service will be at the convenience of the family.
