Chad Allen Ginn, 37, of Maysville, passed away Saturday, December 30, 2017.
He was born on June 30, 1980, to John (Mary) Ginn of Tollesboro and Lana Brown (Butch) Caudill of Maysville. Chad was a welder.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Mary Beth Shoemaker Ginn; three children, Alexis Williamson, Ashton Rae Ginn, and Carson Allen Ginn; a sister, Marra (Don) Bloom of Maysville; and two brothers, Donnie (Heather) Caudill of Maysville and Franklin (Amy) Frye of Lexington.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Jason Thomas Ginn.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 3, 2018, at Moore & Parker Funeral Home in Maysville with burial in Olivet Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the service hour Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent at mooreandparkerfh.com.