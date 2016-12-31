Central School Project underway with move from superintendent’s office

School district employees spent much of the Christmas break moving furniture and other items from the Superintendent’s Office on Plummer Lane in Vanceburg as an early step in the project to construct a new facility for Central Elementary.
Staff members at the Superintendent’s Office will be relocated and the building, a former residence, will be razed to make way for the new Central Elementary facility to be built in that location.
“We’re going to utilize the finance office as our primary board office,” said Superintendent Jamie Weddington.