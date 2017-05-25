Cecil Beiland, 96, of Tollesboro, passed away Wednesday evening, May 24, 2017, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center, in Maysville.
He was born September 22, 1920, in Lewis County, a son of the late Martin and Nola Toller Beiland.
Cecil attended Petersville Church of Christ and was retired from being a lifelong farmer and sawmill owner. He enjoyed woodworking, working on the farm, being outdoors, and spending time with his family and friends.
Cecil is survived by one son, Ronald Beiland (Donetta) of Lake Milton, Ohio; one granddaughter, Rita Beiland Yochman; two grandsons, Michael Yochman and Nicholas Krueger; and one great-great-grandson, Xavier Yochman. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 76 years, Clara Lillian Moore Beiland, who passed away March 20, 2017; two grandchildren, Marsha Beiland Krueger and Martin Beiland; two brothers, Augustus Beiland and Adrian Beiland; and two sisters, Lena Wells Beiland and Agnes Moore.
Services will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 27, 2017, at Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburgwith Bro. Arnold Howell officiating. Burial will follow in Burtonville Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, May 26, 2017, at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 West Second Street in Vanceburg.
Pallbearers will be Nicholas Krueger, Dean Butler, Jacob Butler, Lovell Cropper, Bob Cooper, and Sam Pollitt.
