Cathy Horsley

Cathy Diana Lewis Horsley, 67, of Vanceburg, passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021, at her home. She was surrounded by her loving family.
She was born July 9, 1954, in Indianapolis, Indiana, a daughter of Mary Roar Lewis and the late Eugene Lewis.
Cathy graduated from Lewis County High School and the University of Kentucky’s registered nurse program at Maysville Community College. She was a Registered Nurse for 32 years, first working at Fleming County Hospital and then St. Claire Regional Medical Center for 30 years. Her passion was helping others. She was known for her compassion.
She was a longtime member of Blankenship Christian Holiness Church where she served as a Sunday School Teacher for many years and supported various youth programs.
Cathy loved being at home and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved her pets and working in her flowers.
In addition to her mother, she leaves behind her two sons, Brian (Mandy) Horsley and Mark (Allison) Horsley, with whom she shared with Terry Horsley; five grandchildren, Brianna Horsley, Isaac Horsley, Aliyah Horsley, Laura Horsley, and Aaron Horsley; five sisters, Karen (Calvin) Baker and Amy (Richy) Cooper of Vanceburg, Lisa (Jim) Brockman of Morehead, Linda Lewis and Tracy (Larry) Voll of Pewee Valley; six nephews; and four nieces. She also leaves behind many other family members and friends, especially her church family.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel at Camp Dix with Bro. Chris Lawhun and Bro. Jerry Bloomfield officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis Family Cemetery on Scotts Branch Road.
Friends may visit from 10:30 a.m. until the service hour Wednesday at Globe Family Funeral Chapel, 7975 Lower Kinney Road at Camp Dix.
Pallbearers will be Eric Greenfield, Michael Brockman, Jason Brockman, Matthew Voll, Andrew Voll, and Brian Cooper.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.globefc.com.