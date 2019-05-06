Headlines

Catheleen Jordan

May 6, 2019
Dennis K Brown

image doveCatheleen Jordan, 94, of Garrison, went to be with her Lord Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Carter County Nursing and Rehab.

She was born in Carter County July 14, 1924, a daughter of the late Jasper Wilburn and Lettie Estepp Wilburn.

Catheleen was a member of the Big White Oak Apostolic Church.

Survivors include two sons, Lonnie (Brenda) Jordan of South Shore and Leroy (Cathy) Jordan of Garrison; four daughters, Nina Mae Zornes of Greenup, Viola (Lawrence) Burton of Greenup, Pauline (Cebert) Horsley of Garrison, and Josephine Dickerson of Garrison; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and 25 great-great- grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Roy Jordan in 1976; a brother, Buster Wilburn; and two sisters, Lillie Mae Wolfe and Letha Zornes

Services will be at 1:00 p.m  Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore with Bro. Jerry Jordan officiating. Burial will follow in Jordan Cemetery.

Friends may call from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019, and one hour prior to services Wednesday at Roberson Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be sent at robersonfuneral.com.

,
