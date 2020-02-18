Headlines

Case against AD Hord headed to grand jury

Adrian D. Hord

The case against a Tollesboro man, charged with the attempted murder of a police officer and first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, is headed to the grand jury following a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Lewis District Court.

Adrian D. Hord, 41, appeared before Lewis District Judge Brian McCloud for the probable cause hearing Tuesday morning and sat with his court-appointed attorney Christopher Hall as a KSP detective testified about the alleged incidents resulting in the charges against him.

Hord was charged following a five-hour standoff against police on February 7 in which shots were fired.

Det. Jared Wagner answered questions about the incidents of that night from County Attorney Benjamin Harrison and Hord’s attorney.

