Case against AD Hord headed to grand jury

The case against a Tollesboro man, charged with the attempted murder of a police officer and first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, is headed to the grand jury following a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Lewis District Court.
Adrian D. Hord, 41, appeared before Lewis District Judge Brian McCloud for the probable cause hearing Tuesday morning and sat with his court-appointed attorney Christopher Hall as a KSP detective testified about the alleged incidents resulting in the charges against him.
Hord was charged following a five-hour standoff against police on February 7 in which shots were fired.
Det. Jared Wagner answered questions about the incidents of that night from County Attorney Benjamin Harrison and Hord’s attorney.