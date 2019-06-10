A Carter County man has died as the result of injuries sustained after his vehicle reportedly hydroplaned and traveled into the path of a tractor-trailer on the AA Highway near Vanceburg.
Lewis County Sheriff Johnny Bivens said dispatchers were notified of the collision just before Noon on Monday (6/10/19). He said the location is about two miles east of Vanceburg.
Bivens said a 2000 Oldsmobile Alero, operated by Thomas Lee Bias, 40, of Grayson, was westbound on the highway while a 2003 Kenworth tractor-trailer, operated by Scotty Purnell, 52, of Clearfield was traveling east.
He said the covered trailer was loaded with sawdust.
Bivens said it was raining and the Oldsmobile reportedly hydroplaned coming out of a curve and traveled into the oncoming lane where it collided with the oncoming tractor-trailer.
Bias was pronounced dead at the scene by Lewis County Coroner Tony Gaydos and his body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort where an autopsy was scheduled.
Purnell was not injured in the collision.
The roadway was closed for about three hours and traffic was detoured to allow for the investigation of the collision and for the scene to be cleared.
The collision remains under investigation.
Assisting the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department at the scene were Lewis County Fire and Rescue, Black Oak Fire and Rescue, Garrison Fire and Rescue, Portsmouth Ambulance, Lewis County Coroner’s Office, Kentucky Department of Transportation, Bradford Towing and Carl Ginn Towing.