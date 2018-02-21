Carson Wade Allen, 8 of South Portsmouth, went to be with his Lord Friday, February 16, 2018 at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in Cincinnati, OH. He was born September 25, 2009 a son of David and Donna Allen.
Surviving along with his parents are three brothers Cory Allen, Shawn Lawhun and Logan Allen, three sisters Kimberly Allen, Alyssa Allen and Nicole Collins along with several other family and friends who will sadly miss him.
Funeral Services will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday, February 24, 2018 at the Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore with Rev Raymond Lewis officiating. Burial will follow at Firebrick Cemetery in Firebrick. Friends may call at the Roberson Funeral Home on Saturday from 11:00 A.M. until the funeral hour.
