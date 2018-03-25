Carol “Georgi” Switzer, 49, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 22, 2018, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Georgi was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, on May 17, 1968, to the late Clarence “Coot” Thomas and Mima Alidean Royal Switzer. She Loved being around children and playing games on the internet. She loved her UK Wildcats and adored her pet cats.
Surviving Georgi are three brothers, Thomas (Vickie) Switzer of Greenup, Rick Switzer, and Charles Switzer both of Vanceburg; six sisters, Thelma (Wayne) King of Bucyrus, Ohio, Sue Kennedy, Jane Yates, Kathy (Johnny) Wilson, and Robin (Ray) Polley, all of Vanceburg, and Donna (Mike) Grayson of Tollesboro; special friends, Julie McGuire and Lenny Stapleton; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother James “Bubbles” Switzer; and a nephew, Brandon Yates.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg with Pastor Mike Grayson officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the service hour on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at the funeral home.
Family members will serve as pallbearers.
