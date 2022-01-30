Carol Ferguson

Carol Wilson Ferguson, 77, of Tollesboro, passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville.
She was born in Lewis County on July 19, 1944, a daughter of Mildred Harrison Wilson of Maysville and the late Russell Wilson.
Carol was a member of Tollesboro United Methodist Church. She enjoyed cooking, shopping, and taking care of her mother.
In addition to her mother, survivors include a son, Robert Ferguson of Dayton, Ohio.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Bro. David Turner officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery at Ribolt.
Friends may from 12:30 p.m. until the service hour on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 11918 KY 57 at Tollesboro.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
