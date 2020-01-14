Carlene Duzan Wallingford, 81, of Vanceburg, died Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Batavia Nursing Care Center in Batavia, Ohio.
She was the widow of Walter Barber Wallingford who died September 27, 2019.
Mrs. Wallingford was a retired office manager for Limestone Apartments in Maysville. Carlene was a member of the East Fork Christian Church and was a representative for AVON for over thirty years.
She was born in Ribolt, Kentucky on September 1, 1938 the daughter of the late Carl Duzan and Hazel Hester Henderson Duzan.
Survivors include her daughter, Karen Hargett (Christopher) of Vanceburg, KY; her two sons, Johnny B. Wallingford (Nancy) of Vanceburg, KY and Terry A. Wallingford (Kelley) of Germantown, KY; fifteen grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; her brother, Delmer Duzan (Erma) of Tollesboro, KY; her sister, Glenda Duzan of Maysville, KY and her daughter-in-law, Sue Wallingford of Vanceburg, KY.
Besides her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Kevin Ray Wallingford, twin grandsons, James and Joseph Wallingford, two brothers, Jerry Duzan and Glenn Duzan and her sister, Annette Kilgore.
Services for Carlene Wallingford will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Thursday, January 16, 2020 with Bro. Bruce Heller and Bro. David Hickerson officiating.
Burial will follow in the Hillcrest Garden of Memories. Pallbearers will be Kevin Wallingford, Jr., Tommy Wallingford, Marky Wallingford, Marty Wallingford, Billy Wallingford and Ricky Smith.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 11:00 AM until the hour of the service. Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com.