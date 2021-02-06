Carla Burriss

Carla J. Burriss, 67, of Vanceburg, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Southern Ohio Medical Center Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio, following an extended illness. Her family was at her side.
Carla was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, December 14, 1953, a daughter of the late Vernon and Juanita Christy Adkins.
Carla had worked as a supervisor in Georgetown. She loved Larry, her family, and her many fur babies that were a big part of her life over the years. She enjoyed going to yard sales and watching old westerns with Larry. Carla was a 1971 graduate of Lewis County High School Class.
Carla marched to the beat of her own drum and lived life her way.
Left to cherish Carla’s memories are her husband of 47 years, Larry Burriss of Garrison; one sister, Tammy (Tom) Oakley of Indianapolis, Indiana; her stepfather, Allard Lawson of Wheelersburg, Ohio; a stepsister, Tammy (Fred) Nelson, of Wheelersburg, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara Underwood and Susan McCleese.
A graveside service will be Monday, February 8, 2021, in Waring Cemetery at Garrison with Bro. Wes Cooper officiating.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Monday, February 8, 2021, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
Pallbearers will be Jack McCleese, Tom Oakley, Zane Willis, Joshua Underwood, William McCleese, and Tim Madden.
Due to COVID-19 regulations we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.
